MP Assembly Election Results: Jyotiraditya Scindia's veiled jibe at Priyanka Gandhi on her 'height' remarks

Assembly Election Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh as the counting is underway in the assembly elections. BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra without taking her name, by saying a leader mocked my 'kad' (height), now people of the state showed her height.

Scindia, in a conversation with India TV, said "The people of Gwalior-Chambal showed the stature of the Congress leaders. We got more seats than expected. I thank the people of Madhya Pradesh from the bottom of my heart."

"Congress people were buying laddus yesterday. They were putting up posters. But, we were doing our work calmly because we had full faith in the public," said the former Congress leader.

Scindia said that the people responded to everyone, be it Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and one leader who abused him on his height.

They had hurled abuses at my family, then I had said that the people of Gwalior Chambal would answer them, he added.

Earlier, Vadra had launched a scathing attack on Scindia, her former party colleague, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people during an election campaign rally in Datia, Madhya Pradesh on November 16.

Scindia's defection to the BJP in March 2020, resulting in the downfall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, was a focal point of Gandhi's criticism.

She emphasised that Scindia's actions betrayed the people's trust and reflected his family's tradition. Drawing historical parallels, Gandhi mentioned detractors' claims about the Scindia family's alleged lack of support for Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi during the 1857 uprising.

"In a way, he (Scindia) has upheld his family tradition well, but he has betrayed the trust of the people of Gwalior and Chambal region. He stabbed you in the back. Toppled a government which you had voted into power," the Congress general secretary said.