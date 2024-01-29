Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 103-year-old freedom fighter marries 49-year-old woman in Bhopal

A 103-year-old freedom fighter has married a 49-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday. The incident came to light when a video capturing the ceremony went viral on social media.

According to media reports, this is Habib Nazar's third marriage. He got lonely after his second wife passed away which led him to marry for a third time, reports stated. He has married Firoz Jahan, a woman 54 years his junior.

As per media reports, the couple got married last year but it has come to light now after the video went viral. Several people congratulated the couple.

The video shows the man, after leading his love to the altar, returning home in an auto-rickshaw. Some onlookers sniggered at the unusual couple but that did not deter them.

He said, “I’m 103 years old and my wife is 49. I walked the aisles for the first time in Nasik. After she passed away, I went to Lucknow to tie the knot again. My second wife also left for the other world. I was feeling lonely. So I resolved to marry again. Jahan, who, too, was alone, was ready to take the plunge with me.”

Speaking to reporters about her decision, Jahan says," My husband is absolutely fine and has no medical issues." She also made it clear that it was her decision to marry Habib and nobody had forced her to do so.

ALSO READ | Chinese woman leaves $2.8 million to her pets, leaves nothing for children

ALSO READ | Twin sisters separated at birth, reunited after 19 years via TikTok