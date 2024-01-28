Chinese woman leaves $2.8 million to her pets, leaves nothing for children

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Notably, pets cannot inherit wealth directly in China as the practice is considered illegal in the country.

An elderly woman in China decided to leave all her property and fortune of Rs 20 million yuan (approximately Rs 23 crore) to her cats and dogs forbidding her adult children from getting the inheritance.

The decision to leave her property to her pets came after years of neglect from her children. According to local media, Liu had made her will a few years ago but changed it recently after they did not even visit her during her periods of illness.

She left her assets to her cats and dogs and claimed that they were there when nobody else was. The revised will specify that the entire fortune should be allocated to the well-being and care of Liu’s pets, with provisions extending to any offspring the animals may have after her passing. The responsibility of overseeing this unconventional inheritance has been entrusted to a local veterinary clinic, acting as the administrator for the substantial sum.

Notably, pets cannot inherit wealth directly in China as the practice is considered illegal in the country. Chen Kai, an official from the country’s Will Registration Centre headquarters in Beijing, clarified this, suggesting alternatives for addressing the issue, According to South China Morning Post.

“Liu’s current will is one way, and we would have advised her to appoint a person she trusts to supervise the vet clinic to ensure the pets are properly cared for,” Chen stated. He also said that she has been suggested that if her children were to change their Behaviour towards her, she could reconsider and amend her will.

ALSO READ | Twin sisters separated at birth, reunited after 19 years via TikTok

ALSO READ | Husband takes wife to Ayodhya-Varanasi instead of Goa for honeymoon, receives divorce notice