Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Putting a picture of THIS coloured horse in the house will peace and happiness

Vastu Tips: Know from Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra, what colour should be the picture or idol of a horse in the house. What effect does the colour of a horse have on the house? Although horses of all colours are a symbol of progress and positive energy, for the picture or idol in the house, it is better to choose an idol or picture of horses in white colour. The horse symbolizes strength and energy and the white colour symbolizes peace and purity. It is a symbol of calming the turbulent, and helpful in attaining education and communicating positivity in life.

It purifies our mind and brain. It is helpful in keeping us connected with spirituality. Therefore, a picture or an idol of white-coloured horses should be installed in the house.

Apart from this, there are some other important things as well. The horses in the picture should not be running in different directions. All should be in a straight line coming towards the front. While keeping the idol, note that the horse should be without a bridle.

The movement of the horse should never be interrupted. Apart from hanging the horse picture on the wall, you can also put it on the screen of your office desktop.