Vastu Tips: Putting a picture of parrot in the bedroom removes tension between husband and wife

Vastu Tips: Know from Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about the other benefits of the picture of a parrot. Parrots are considered a symbol of love, loyalty, longevity and good luck. Even in Chinese civilization, parrots are considered auspicious messages and a symbol of divinity.

If you have a feeling of mistrust towards your spouse or any kind of conflict is going on between you, there is a lack of love in the relationship, then a picture or statue of a pair of parrots should be placed in your bedroom.

This will bring happiness to your relationship and it will become stronger than before. Apart from this, the parrot is also auspicious for businessmen or businessmen. To keep the north direction free from defects in your business establishment, place a picture of a green parrot in this direction. With this, you will be able to make full use of your intelligence and abilities in business, which will be rapid growth for your business.