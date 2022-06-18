Vastu Tips: Light candles in THIS direction if your child cannot concentrate while studying

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LIFE_PHOTOGRAPHY855 Vastu Tips

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about placing candles in the children's room and its benefits. Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Indu Prakash about putting candles in children's rooms. By lighting a candle in the eastern, north-eastern or southern part of your child's room, they are able to concentrate better, they feel interested in studies. At the same time their intellectual capacity increases.

According to Indu Prakash, candles should not be placed in the north corner of the house. Putting candles in this direction obstructs the arrival of money, which can worsen the financial situation. Also, candles should not be kept in the north-west direction of the house. Here candles, that is, placing candles, creates unrest among the family members and there is a feeling of jealousy towards each other.