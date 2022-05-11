Vastu Tips: Grow tulsi plant in THIS direction to improve financial condition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips

Vastu Tips: There's a great significance of tulsi plant in Vastu Shastra but it should be planted in the correct way keeping certain things in mind for better results. According to Vastu Shastra, North, North-East or East direction should be chosen to grow a Tulsi plant in the house. Planting a Tulsi plant in these directions creates positive energy in the house.

Apart from this, you can also plant a Tulsi plant in the North-East direction, but keep in mind that Tulsi plant should not be planted in the South direction of the house, otherwise it can harm you instead of giving benefit.

In the scriptures, the Tulsi plant has been described as the form of Lakshmi, that is, where there is Tulsi, there is always the arrival of Lakshmi.

Tulsi plant is a wonderful medicinal plant. By planting the Tulsi plant in the house, negative energy is destroyed and positive energy increases. Tulsi plant is a good remedy to prevent the calamity coming into the house as well as to eliminate health-related problems. Along with this, it is also auspicious for the financial condition of the family. Having a Tulsi plant in the house gives peace and happiness to the mind.