Vastu Tips: Business will flourish if you follow THESE do's and don'ts while entering your shop

While starting a business, we take care of many things but ignore command do's and don'ts like the entry of the shopkeeper in the shop and the direction of his sitting. These things hold special importance while running a profitable business. When you open your shop, take off your shoes or slippers outside the main door a little to the side and while entering it, touch the floor first and then put your right foot in the shop. This brings profit to your business your mind also remains happy. Apart from this, the direction of sitting of the shopkeeper also affects the business.

According to Vastu Shastra, the shopkeeper should sit facing the north direction. North direction is considered to be the direction of Kuber, the god of wealth. Therefore, if you sit facing this direction, then Kuber's grace remains on you and there is never any shortage of money.