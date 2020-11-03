Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THISHOUSEWEMADE Vastu Tips: Use green colored things in the east direction. Here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the east direction in Vastu shastra today. The element of the east is said to be wood. It is related to speed and direction. The effect of the east direction in the body is seen more on the feet. Therefore, if you have any kind of discomfort in your feet, then you need to pay attention to Vastu elements and use of colour in the east direction.

The natural color of this direction is said to be green which is indicative of the growth of trees or plants. Therefore, according to Vastu Shastra, growing green trees and plants in the east direction is considered to be auspicious. By getting green color in the east direction or using things of this color, good results are obtained from the elements related to this direction.

