Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while constructing kitchen in hotel

Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while constructing a kitchen in the hotel

In Vastu shastra, let us learn about the things one should remember while building a kitchen in the hotel. The kitchen is one of the most parts of the hotel as people go to the hotel so that they can get good and tasty food. Therefore, it is very important to keep some things in mind while constructing the kitchen in the hotel.

According to Vastu Shastra, for the construction of the kitchen in the hotel, the south-east direction should be chosen. Agni Dev is considered the bearer of the fiery angle and Agni plays an important role in the kitchen work. Therefore this place is most suitable for the kitchen. The platform for the stove in the kitchen should be in the southeast direction, while the chef's face should be towards the east direction. Apart from this, it is better to choose the angular angle or west direction for the oven or microwave and the igneous, south, or west direction for the fridge.