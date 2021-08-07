Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FUERSTANDFILM Vastu Tips: Take these measures to reduce negative energy in the car

How can your car prove to be lucky for you? How can you maintain positivity in your car or any other vehicle? If there is any Vastu related problem in your vehicle, then by adopting these measures suggested by Acharya Indu Prakash, you can create positive energy in your vehicle.

For this, lay a newspaper under the seat in your car at night, put some rock salt on it and drain that salt the next morning. This reduces the negative energy present in the car. Apart from this, mix sand with some stones in a small box and place it in the car. By doing this, the balance of the five elements will be maintained and you will also be saved from any unpleasant incident that may happen suddenly. Also, you can put Shree Yantra, Maruti Yantra or any hanging item of Feng Shui in your car.