Vastu Tips: Take special care of these things related to office

Know about some things related to office in Vastu Shastra today. First of all, the boss's room should never be the first in the office, that is, the boss's room should not be there as soon as you enter the office. One thing related to this is that as soon as you enter the office, there should not be a table right in front of the Met Gate. A little distance must be maintained between the door and the table.

The abode of the god of wealth is believed to be in the north direction, so the arrangement of the cashier's seating in the shop or office should be done in the north direction only. It will always be a blessing. Whereas water should be arranged in the north-east direction. On the other hand, when talking about colors, light colors should always be used in the office like white, cream or light yellow.

This was discussed in Vastu Shastra about some things related to the office. Hope you will definitely fix the Vastu of your house by adopting these Vastu tips.