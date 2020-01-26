Image Source : PIXABY Vastu tips: Sitting under pyramid roof provides relief from insomnia, headache

Yesterday in Vastu Shastra we told you about how to get rid of Vastu defects through pyramids and today we will talk about which part of the house the pyramid should be built and in which direction. According to Vastu Shastra, to get the benefit of the amazing powers of the pyramid, make the middle part of the house or the living room from the top, that is, the shape of the pyramid on its roof.

Sitting under the pyramid roof increases memory power. Apart from this, it is also beneficial in insomnia, headache, backache and it does not worsen for several days when medicines are placed under the pyramid.

If you want to build a pyramid in any other part of the house, then keep one of its triangles towards the north, the rest of the triangles will automatically follow the directions. Apart from this, if the north east corner of the room or other place is high and low of the south, then by building a pyramid on the roof in the south, you can elevate the northwest from the north.