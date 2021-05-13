Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Never keep these type of utensils at home

Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about broken pots and eight-corner mirror in the house. Some people have the habit that even after things go bad, they do not throw it away and keep using it, but according to Vastu Shastra, broken and cracked utensils should never be kept in the house.

Eating and feeding others in such utensils increases the troubles in the house without any reason. Also, the chances of taking loans also increase. Therefore, one should never use broken or cracked utensils at home.

According to Vastu, broken beds or broken cots should also not be used in the house. Also, what other measures can you take to avoid debt and other kinds of problems. For this, you should put an octagon, ie eight-corner mirror, on the north side of the house. Applying this kind of mirror at home gives many auspicious results.