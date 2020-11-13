Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRASHCANPOETRY Vastu Tips: Never keep dustbin in Northeast direction. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the importance of cleanliness in the north-east direction of the house or office. The north-east direction holds a very important place in Vastu Shastra. Special care should be taken for the cleanliness of this direction because in this direction the temple of God is built and worshiped.

This direction of home or office should never be dirty and a dustbin should never be kept here. Also, you should take care that children don't spoil the walls of this direction with their playful things or by drawing on them with pencils or chalk. Keeping this direction dirty reduces the positive energy in the house and also reduces the movement of money. Therefore, to increase positive energy and to maintain the prosperity of the house, care must be taken to clean the north-east direction.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage