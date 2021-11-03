Wednesday, November 03, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips (Narak Chaturdashi): Keep these things near the drain today, economic condition will remain strong

Vastu Tips (Narak Chaturdashi): Keep these things near the drain today, economic condition will remain strong

Know from Acharya Induprakash the importance of lighting a lamp near the drain on Narak Chaturdashi.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2021 6:56 IST
Vastu Tips (Narak Chaturdashi): Keep these things near the drain today, economic condition will rema
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRAILINGTALES

Vastu Tips (Narak Chaturdashi): Keep these things near the drain today, economic condition will remain strong

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about lighting lamps near drains on Narak Chaturdashi. Today, on the day of Narak Chaturdashi, everyone should definitely light at least one lamp near the drain of the house. On this day, the system of lighting lamps near the drains teaches us that all the drains in and around the house should always be clean and the drainage of water should never be blocked. This is because the condition of the drains of the house is directly related to the economic condition.

If the drains of the house get clogged, then the income also stops and where the drains are clogged, the supply is automatically stopped from behind. Water is related to Varun Dev and Varuna is related to wealth, so the ocean of Varuna's abode is called Ratnakar. Therefore, the drains of the house should be clean. Also, garbage should also be out.

On this day, definitely light a lamp near the drains. Also, take full care of its cleanliness.

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News