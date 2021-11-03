Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRAILINGTALES Vastu Tips (Narak Chaturdashi): Keep these things near the drain today, economic condition will remain strong

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about lighting lamps near drains on Narak Chaturdashi. Today, on the day of Narak Chaturdashi, everyone should definitely light at least one lamp near the drain of the house. On this day, the system of lighting lamps near the drains teaches us that all the drains in and around the house should always be clean and the drainage of water should never be blocked. This is because the condition of the drains of the house is directly related to the economic condition.

If the drains of the house get clogged, then the income also stops and where the drains are clogged, the supply is automatically stopped from behind. Water is related to Varun Dev and Varuna is related to wealth, so the ocean of Varuna's abode is called Ratnakar. Therefore, the drains of the house should be clean. Also, garbage should also be out.

On this day, definitely light a lamp near the drains. Also, take full care of its cleanliness.