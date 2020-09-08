Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAANIFOUNDATION Vastu Tips: Leaking tap brings poverty and troubles at home. Here's why you should get it fixed soon

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the Vastu defects of the dripping tap. According to Vastu shastra, if the tap is leaking in any part of your house, then you should get it fixed as soon as possible as it is not good for the environment of the house.

According to Vastu Shastra, the dripping tap in the house is considered inauspicious. It is indicative of extra expenses. If there is a dripping tap in the house then the expenses go up without any reason and you lose money, and especially if the kitchen tap of the house is leaking, then it is not at all right. Due to this, a member of the house may get ill, you may have to suffer loss in business or you may spend your money in any breakage in the house. Therefore, to avoid such problems, you should get the leaking tap fixed as soon as possible.

