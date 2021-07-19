Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ EAT.A.LICK Vastu tips: Know how rock salt can help you stay away from diseases

In Vastu Shastra today, know about the benefits of salt in getting rid of diseases. When any member falls ill in the house, the entire atmosphere of the house becomes tense. If any member in your house is ill, place a few pieces of rock salt in a bowl at the bedside of the patient's sleeping room, but note that the patient's head is towards the east.

Rock salt or black salt should only be used in the patient's diet, while the use of ordinary salt should be minimized. By doing this, the patient's health starts improving soon. In this way, the tense atmosphere of the house will also begin to calm down.

