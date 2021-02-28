Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Having window, balcony in your flat in this direction is auspicious

In Vastu Shastra today, know about the main door of the flat in the south direction. If the main door that opens in the south direction opens in a gallery, there is no open space in front of it, the wall is blocking it in front of the door, then the owner of the flat will not get the bad fruits of the south-facing architecture.

It was a matter of the main door of the flat. Now talk of windows and balcony. Windows and balconies are more noticeable than the main entrance in the flat. The flat with maximum windows opening in the east, north and north-east direction will be extremely auspicious. Even if the main door of that house is not towards East, North or North-East.

The same situation should also be with the balcony. The balcony in north direction, east direction and north-east direction is very auspicious. Balconies are also acceptable in South East and South directions. If there is an equally large or larger balcony in their opposite direction, but in any case there should be no balcony, no window or any opening in the south-east direction.