Vastu Tips: Get THIS color painted in children's study room to increase their concentration

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu: Get THIS color painted in children's study room

If your child is not focused on studies then a change is needed in his study room. Changes should be made in their study room according to Vastu shastra so that they regain their concentration and study hard. There are some things you can change to help your child. The first thing is that the sleeping and study room of the children should be separate. The decoration should be taken care of in the study room. So that the child is interested in studying.

The colour balance in the room should be right. Too bright and vibrant colours are not good for the study room. The colour should be bright, but it should also be light. For example, get the room painted in lemon colour or white and cream colour. Get white or cream colour done on the ceiling too. This will keep the atmosphere of the room calm and peaceful.