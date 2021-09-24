Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Do not let these things come in front of main door of the house, it will have a bad effect

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the area outside the main door. Energy enters the house only from the main doors and windows of the house and if there is any kind of obstruction or any obstruction in front of the main door of the house then it can create problems for you.

If there is a tree or pole standing in front of your house or there is a pit, then it is an inauspicious sign for you. This can cause mental agony to your family members. To prevent its ill effects, make a swastika sign on the main entrance of the house daily and fill the pit outside the house immediately.

Many times we put vine-plants on the main door outside the house for the decoration of the house, which is not good at all according to Vastu. Instead, put a crystal ball on the main door or tie a red ribbon on the main door so that negative energy will not be able to enter the house.