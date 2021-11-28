Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Do not keep these flowers in home or office, they become reason for defects

Highlights It is not good to keep spoiled and withered flowers at home or office

Such flowers and plants cause Vastu defects

This reduces the inflow of money

Know about flowers in Vastu Shastra today. Although it is considered good to keep flowers at home, office or any other place and that is why many people also plant flowers in their home or office, but one thing is to be noted here. People buy plants but are not able to take care of them properly and they wither or become damaged, their leaves turn black.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is not good to keep such spoiled and withered flowers. They not only spoil the beauty of that place, but also become the cause of Vastu defects. This reduces the inflow of money. Therefore such plants or leaves should be removed immediately.

This discussion was about flowers in Vastu Shastra. Hope you will definitely fix the Vastu of your home or office by adopting these Vastu tips.