Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Shastra: Sitting near an empty wall has bad effect on the mind

Highlights Bad thoughts come from sitting near an empty wall

Put a positive picture on a blank wall

It is advisable to put a picture of your family

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about sitting on an empty wall. You must have heard the saying that an empty mind is the house of the devil.

When you are empty, when you have no work, a lot of good and bad thoughts keep running in your mind. You keep on thinking something or the other. So if you come from outside or from office and sit at some place at home where there is nothing on the wall in front. If it is completely empty and it is your fixed place to sit everyday.

Put a positive picture on that wall or put a picture of your own family members on that wall. With this your mind will always be positive. On the other hand, if you sit facing an empty wall alone, then you will be surrounded by negative thoughts which is not good for you at all. It brings down your confidence.