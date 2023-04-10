Top 5 Safest places for solo women travellers | UAE to japan

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Safest places for solo women travellers

Solo travel is an experience that is thrilling, enriching, and empowering, but for women, it can also be fraught with concerns about safety. While it is essential to take precautions no matter where you travel, some destinations are safer than others, and it is always better to err on the side of caution.

Research by Norwegian Cruise Line indicates that the trend of solo travel is on the rise, with one in three travellers preferring to travel alone. Furthermore, women aged 65 and above are leading the trend, with 4% of solo travellers being elderly women in 2019. This figure has since increased to 18% in 2022.

Five countries have been identified as the safest destinations for solo women travellers according to research based on Georgetown University's Women's Peace and Security Index (WPS), the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report, and the Global Peace Index (GPI). Rwanda ranks second on the list, where women hold 55% of parliamentary seats.

Here are the five countries which have been considered safe for the solo female travellers

Slovenia

Slovenia has emerged as a top destination for solo women travellers due to its exceptional safety measures. The country has secured the top spot on the Women's Peace and Security Index (WPS) with 85% of women feeling safe while travelling here. The picturesque country offers a safe and secure environment for women to explore, even at night. The language barrier is not an issue here, and public transport is reliable, making it easier for women to travel around.

Rwanda

On the list of the safest nations for females travelling alone, Rwanda comes in at number two. The country has made significant progress in terms of gender equality, with women holding 55% of parliamentary seats, the highest in the world. The country has also established a strong security presence, with security personnel deployed round the clock, making women feel safe and secure while travelling alone.

UAE

98% of women aged 15 years or more in the UAE feel safe, even at night. In a recent report Dubai, in particular, has been identified as one of the safest cities for solo female travellers. It has been reported that women can even enjoy activities such as desert safari without feeling any threat to their safety.

Japan

Japan, known for its low rate of violent crimes, has been ranked among the top 10 safest countries in the Global Peace Index. The country offers a culture of subway cars and rest houses specifically for women. Solo female travellers can enjoy various activities in Japan, which is also seeing a rising trend of solo living among the youth.

Norway

known for its strong focus on gender equality, Norway ranks in the top 10 for community safety. With many businesses run by women, there are plenty of opportunities for female travellers to connect and explore. Socially tolerant and trustworthy, Norway is an ideal destination for solo female travel.

This latest e-study provides a valuable resource for solo women travellers, helping them choose destinations that are safe and secure.

