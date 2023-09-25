Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg receives season's first snowfall: Know why you should visit this place

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What to explore in Gulmarg?

Gulmarg, is a picturesque hill station located in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, is now witnessing the first snowfall of the season as the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas located here adorns itself with the fresh snowfall. It is known for its stunning natural beauty, lush green landscapes, and is often referred to as the 'Meadow of Flowers.' It is one of the most incredible tourist destinations famous for its eye-catching view during the snowfall season as well as the season of Lupine flowers, which usually begins from mid-June and remains till the end of July.

During the snowfall season, people showcase their creativity by making snow sculptures. Apart from its breathtaking beauty, Gulmarg is also famous for winter sports. In addition to being the most popular tourist destination, it is also a skiing destination.

Gulmarg is surrounded by dense forests, verdant meadows, and snow-capped mountains, making it a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and photographers. In February 2022, the World's largest igloo cafe was opened in Gulmarg, grabbing the eyeballs of the tourists. In 2023, a glass igloo restaurant was developed by a private entity in Gulmarg. The place, having a picturesque view, is also famous for St Mary's Church, Maharaja Palace, Maharani temple, and Gulmarg Gondola, etc.

The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable cars in the world, takes visitors to the top of Mount Apharwat. In addition to skiing, Gulmarg offers opportunities for trekking, snowshoeing, and golfing. The Gulmarg Golf Course is one of the highest golf courses in the world and provides a unique golfing experience amidst the scenic surroundings.

Gulmarg Gondola: The Gulmarg Gondola, a two-stage ropeway, is a major attraction. It takes visitors from Gulmarg to Kongdoori and then to Mount Apharwat. The panoramic views from the gondola are spectacular and include sights of the Nanga Parbat, one of the world's highest peaks.

Historical Significance: Gulmarg has a rich history, with the Mughal emperors frequently visiting the area to escape the summer heat. There are historical sites and gardens in the town, including the famous Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh, both built during the Mughal era.

Gulmarg's serene and picturesque surroundings, coupled with its adventure sports and historical significance, make it a popular tourist destination in India, attracting visitors throughout the year. Whether you're seeking outdoor adventures or simply want to immerse yourself in natural beauty, Gulmarg has something to offer for every traveler.

