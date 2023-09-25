Parineeti Chopra's bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra took 2,500 hours to create | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra opts for Manish Malhotra's lehenga for her wedding to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra is now wedded to Raghav Chadha and has shared the official wedding photos on Instagram. The couple got married on September 24 at The Leela Palace in the picturesque Udaipur. For her D-Day, the actor slipped into a Manish Malhotra lehenga. Like other B-town celebrities who got married recently, Chopra went for a minimal bridal look and exuded elegance.

Now, Manish Malhotra revealed that it took almost 2,500 hours to create the bridal lehenga for Parineeti Chopra. Sharing more details about the lehenga, the fashion designer took to Instagram and revealed the same. Describing it as The Enchanting Union Of Love, the hand-crafted wedding ensemble has intricate embroidery which has been done using vintage gold thread in geometric patterns. The lehenga is in tonal ecru base with a nakshi and metal sequins.

Speaking of the statement blouse, the 'delicate' mesh detailings with tulle framework dupatta or veil, had fair-sized pearls. The personalised veil also had Raghav's name written in the Devanagari script. The groom's initials are described as the badla work.

Sharing the details of the jewellery on the official handle of Manish Malhotra World, the designer wrote, "Completing the ensemble, our season-cherished multi-tiered #ManishMalhotraJewellery necklace featuring Uncuts, Zambian and Russian emeralds in an antique finish, paired with earrings, a maang tikka, and haathphool designed with precision using Uncuts, Diamonds and Russian emeralds add a final flourish to her bridal radiance."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared their official wedding photos on their respective social media handles and also added a heartfelt note. They wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

See here:

Also Read: 5 DETAILS from Parineeti Chopra's bridal look that you cannot afford to miss

Read More Lifestyle News