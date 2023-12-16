Iran gives visa-free access to 33 countries including India: 5 best places to visit

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Iran announces visa-free access to 33 countries!

Iran recently announced the removal of visa requirements for Indian citizens and 32 other countries, aiming to boost global tourism and counter negative perceptions. Ezzatollah Zarghami, Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, emphasised the nation's commitment to global interaction. The list includes countries like Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Brazil. This move follows similar decisions by countries like Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam, waiving visa requirements for Indian nationals. The surge in outbound Indian tourists, reaching 13 million in 2022, has prompted nations to facilitate travel. Amidst this, explore the top five destinations in Iran for tourists.

Persepolis:

Delve into the remnants of the ancient Persian Empire at Persepolis. This archaeological wonder showcases the grandeur of a bygone era. The intricately carved Apadana Palace and the towering Gate of All Nations are testaments to the architectural prowess of the Achaemenid Empire. History enthusiasts will be captivated by the tales etched in stone.

Isfahan:

Known for its stunning Islamic architecture, Isfahan boasts the UNESCO-listed Naqsh-e Jahan Square. Explore the iconic Imam Mosque, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, and Ali Qapu Palace. Wander through the historic bazaar and cross the magnificent Khaju Bridge for a picturesque view.

Shiraz:

Immerse yourself in poetry and gardens in the city of Shiraz. Visit the tomb of the famous Persian poet Hafez and stroll through the Eram Garden with its fragrant flowers and fountains. The Pink Mosque, Nasir al-Mulk, is a mesmerising kaleidoscope of colours when sunlight filters through its stained glass windows

Yazd:

Yazd, nestled amid the desert landscape, is a testament to human resilience. Explore the ancient wind towers and the Jameh Mosque, a UNESCO site with a history dating back to the 12th century. The old town, a maze of mud-brick alleys, provides a glimpse into the city's rich cultural heritage. Don't miss the Zoroastrian Fire Temple, a sacred site for followers of one of the world's oldest religions.

Caspian sea:

For a change of scenery, head north to the Caspian Sea. Explore the picturesque town of Rasht, known for its vibrant bazaars and delectable local cuisine. Take a leisurely stroll along the Caspian coastline in Bandar-e Anzali, and savour the tranquillity of the region.

