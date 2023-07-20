Budget-friendly international destinations: 5 cheapest countries Indians can visit this year

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM These are the five cheapest countries Indians can visit this year.

Travelling is an integral part of life for many of us, and exploring different countries can be a great experience. For many Indians, budgets can be the biggest hurdle when it comes to planning a trip abroad. But that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on your travel plans. There are plenty of countries around the world that are both affordable and interesting to explore.

If you’re looking for the best budget-friendly countries for Indians to visit this time, look no further! Here are 5 of the cheapest countries that Indians can visit for an approximate budget of Rs. 10,000 - Rs. 20,000 per person (excluding flight fares):

Nepal: One of the most popular destinations amongst Indians, Nepal is a great place to travel to if you’re looking for a budget getaway. Not only is there plenty to explore, but you’ll also find that food and accommodation are incredibly affordable. Plus, there are tons of activities available that won’t break the bank, like trekking, rafting, and paragliding.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka may not be as cheap as Nepal, but it still offers decent value for money. Food and accommodation cost slightly more than in Nepal, but you can still find plenty of good deals in the country. From ancient cities and temples to lush tea plantations and stunning beaches, there’s so much to explore in Sri Lanka.

Thailand: Thailand is another great destination for budget travellers. From food and transport to accommodation, everything in Thailand is incredibly cheap compared to other countries in Asia. You can find amazing deals on flights too if you book in advance. Plus, there’s no shortage of things to do in Thailand, from visiting stunning islands to exploring bustling cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Cambodia: Cambodia is one of the cheapest countries in Southeast Asia for Indians to visit. Food and accommodation costs are incredibly low here, and you can easily find flights for less than Rs 10,000 return from India. Plus, from ancient temples and ruins to picturesque beaches, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to sightseeing in Cambodia.

Vietnam: If you are looking for an inexpensive destination in Southeast Asia, Vietnam should definitely make your list. From Hanoi in the north to Ho Chi Minh City in the south, you will find plenty of affordable options when it comes to food, accommodation, and transportation here. You can enjoy lots of outdoor activities like kayaking, rock climbing, and even trekking up through the majestic mountains of Sapa Valley!

Read More Travel News