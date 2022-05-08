Follow us on #MeriMaaMeriTaqat | Make Mother's Day 2022 special by sharing selfies with your mom with us

#MeriMaaMeriTaqat: Mother's Day is a unique day to celebrate her unselfish contributions to her children's achievements. From the moment a child is born, the mother works to ensure that they are safe and that their personalities bloom. It's also a day to express gratitude for that. This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8. Many on this day take their mothers out while others try to make them feel special by gifting them or doing something different for them. On Mother's Day today, it is your time to express your gratitude to the very special person who has always showered her love, care and blessings. This is why we have come forth with a new campaign -- #MeriMaaMeriTaqat in which you can come forward and share beautiful selfies with your dearest moms. Not only this but you might also get a chance to get featured as the best ones will go up to our social media platform.