National Unity Day: 10 inspirational quotes from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SATEJP Here are ten inspirational quotes from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

National Unity Day: Sardar Vallabh Singh Patel who was popularly known as the Iron Man of India was born in Nadiad, Gujarat. He was a prominent senior leader of the Indian National Congress in the Indian freedom struggle. Later, he became the first Deputy Prime Minister and first Home Minister. Patel's contribution was immense to the history of India. He helped in uniting 565 monarchies into a newly independent India. This is an unforgettable fact of modern Indian history.

The strong leader belonged to a farmer's family. Initially, during his adult years, Patel completed his law degree, with borrowed books. Later, he practiced law at Godhra, Borsad, and Anand in Gujarat after passing the bar exam.

The prominent leader earned a reputation as being fiery and became an experienced lawyer. He described his life, observations, visions, and anecdotes about modern India in his sayings. Today, on his birthday and National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

We have to shed mutual bickering, shed the difference of being high or low and develop a sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Swaraj prevalent prior to British rule. We have to live like the children of the same father. Happiness and misery are paper balls. Don’t be afraid of death. Join the nationalist forces, and be united. Give work to those who are hungry, food to invalids, and forget your quarrels. A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice and the other we fight against our own weaknesses. In a domestic Government unity and cooperation are essential requisites. No distinctions of caste and creed should hamper us. All are the sons and daughters of India. We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help. One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give shock to society. There is no place for violence in revolution. The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but it required the whole-hearted co-operation of all on board; she could be safely brought to port. Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success. Today we must remove distinctions of high and low, rich and poor, caste or creed. Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly.

Also Read National Unity Day: PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel | 10 points

Also Read: PM Modi, VP Naidu pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on death anniversary

Also Read: Sardar Patel death anniversary: PM, ministers pay tribute to 'Ironman of India'

Read More Lifestyle News