Sardar Patel death anniversary: PM, ministers pay tribute to 'Ironman of India'

On the 69th death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, and several Indian ministers paid tributes to the Ironman of India on Sunday. They took to their official social media account to share their words.

PM Modi tweeted, "Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. We remain eternally inspired by his exceptional service to our nation."

Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. We remain eternally inspired by his exceptional service to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2019

Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, "Heartfelt tribute to the IronMan of India, Sri SardarVallabhbhaiPatel, on his Punyatithi. It's his vision and determination that united us as a country, integrated our identities and helped India grow into a formidable global force. We will be forever thankful

to him for his contribution."

Heartfelt tribute to the #IronMan of India, Sri #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel,on his Punyatithi

It's his vision&determination that united us as a country,integrated our identities &helped India grow into a formidable global force.We will be forever thankful

to him for his contribution pic.twitter.com/T6WHEmlp2W — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) December 15, 2019

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla wrote, "Humble tributes to the Iron Man of India, Bharat Ratna, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a significant role in consolidating India. His vision, conviction and life inspire us to work for the country above and beyond all considerations."

Humble tributes to the Iron Man of India, Bharat Ratna, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a significant role in consolidating India. His vision, conviction and life inspire us to work for the country above and beyond all considerations.#SardarVallabhbhaiPatel — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) December 15, 2019

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh shared a throwback picture of his father Maharaja Yadavindra Singh and Sardar Patel. He wrote, "Remembering #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel ji, on this death anniversary. My father, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh worked closely with Sardar Patel to integrate the princely states into India. Let's pledge to uphold respect for unified India, a country of all irrespective of caste/religion."

Remembering #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel ji, on this death anniversary. My father, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh worked closely with Sardar Patel to integrate the princely states into India. Let's pledge to uphold respect for unified India, a country of all irrespective of caste/religion. pic.twitter.com/sHvqSOenvV — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 15, 2019

BJP leader Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted, "Tribute to the Iron Man and Artichect of Modern India #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his death anniversary." He also shared a throwback picture of SV Patel.

Tribute to the Iron Man and Artichect of Modern India #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/vqJlwfJ35D — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 15, 2019

Patel, who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.

Known as the Ironman of India, Patel had a fundamental role in merging all the princely states in the country.

