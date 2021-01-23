Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas, HD Images & Wishes

Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas

January 23rd marks the birth of India's greatest son who fought for its independence defying all odds. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, fondly remembered as 'Netaji,' continues to inspire millions of people even today with his sayings and thoughts. Netaji revamped the Indian National Army and fought with the Britishers with all his force and played an important role in the Indian freedom struggle movement. He followed Jawaharlal Nehru and lead the younger wing of the Indian National Congress in the late 1920s. In 1938, he became the party president. While Bose was born in a well-to-do family in 1897, he shunned away all the luxuries and decided to dedicate himself to the freedom of his motherland.

Even after being kept in house arrest by the Britishers, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had escaped to continue his fight for the freedom of the country. Such was his passion to see the country as Free India. Bose's death is still shrouded in mystery. We all have grown up listening to people who talked about his bravery and his famous 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azaadi Dunga" slogan that has always managed to fill the youth with energy. On his 125th birth anniversary, also called Parakram Diwas, let's have a look at some of his inspirational and revolutionary quotes that continue to motivate us in modern times.

Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas 2021

Image Source : INDIATV Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas

Image Source : INDIATV Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas

Image Source : INDIATV Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas

Image Source : INDIATV Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas

Image Source : INDIATV Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas

Image Source : INDIATV Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Wishes and Greetings

Let's work towards the betterment of our country daily. Warm wishes on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

You are alive in our familiar words.. You are alive when have no words to utter. Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Greetings

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. Today we are here because he was there to fight for us.

You did not know rest..While you were alive....so you are still alive

Let us salute the iconic freedom fighter who showed great courage to bring freedom to India

Image Source : TWITTER/@MANISHS68853957 Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas