Mahashay Dharampal Gulati: How the MDH owner became the face of the spice brand

Image Source : TWITTER/@SAMAJHGYEHOGE Mahashay Dharampal Gulati

Mahashaya Dharmapala Gulati, the owner of MDH Group, passed away on Thursday morning. He was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. Popularly known as King of Spices, he has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, in 2019. Everyone is mourning his death by dedicating posts to him on social media. He was 98 years old and still featured in the company's advertisements.

Everyone has seen the popular advertisements of the MDH spices in which Dharampal Gulati himself used to feature and fascinate everyone with his voice. "Asli Masale Sach Sach, MDH," has been the tagline of the brand and his face was the only thing that popped in everyone's head when anyone would say MDH. Many have grown up watching him on their TV screens over the years.

Image Source : TWITTER/@SAMAJHGYEHOGE Mahashay Dharampal Gulati

Dharampal Gulati was a man who himself became the face of his company's advertisements. His decision to appear on the masala commercials for his own brand became a big commercial success story making MDH and 'Dadaji' household names in the country. The most special of which was his red turban which he was seen wearing in an advertisement.

Image Source : TWITTER/@MERAHULKUSHWAHA Mahashay Dharampal Gulati

Dharampal Gulati's look

Dharampal Gulati became very famous due to his look in advertisements. He was always seen with spices in a red turban and flowing white mustache. Gulati used to wear mostly white overcoats with red turban with kurta-pajama in spices advertisement. You can say that this was a signature look.

Along with his outfits, he were seen wearing garlands of beads around his neck in every advertisement like a royal.