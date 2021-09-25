Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kamla Bhasin passes away: Netizens pay tribute to feminist icon, 'Rest in power'

Renowned women's rights activist, poet and author Kamla Bhasin breathed her last on Saturday, after being diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. She was 75. Activist Kavita Srivastava informed on her Twitter account that Bhasin passed away around 3 am. “Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women’s movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief,” she tweeted.

Several prominent personalities took to their social media accounts to pay homage to the feminist icon. Prashant Bhushan tweeted, “Kamla Bhasin was not only a women’s rights activist but also a philanthropist who set up and helped setting up many fine public Interest institutions like Jagori in HP (Himachal Pradesh) and School for Democracy in Rajasthan. She will be missed by many. May her soul rest in peace.”

Netizens also paid tribute:

Bhasin was born on April 24, 1946 in the district of Mandi Bahauddin, which is now in Pakistan, according to Dawn. After Partition, her family shifted to Rajasthan in India. Her work majorly focused on gender, education and human development. She is best known for her work with Sangat-A Feminist Network and her poem ‘Kyunki main ladki hoon, mujhe padhna hai’.

Her books and articles have been translated into almost 30 languages. Some of her other important writings include Borders & Boundaries: Women in India’s Partition, Understanding Gender, and What Is Patriarchy?

-with PTI inputs