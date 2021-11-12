Friday, November 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. People
  5. Happy Children's Day 2021: 10 inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru aka Chacha Nehru

Happy Children's Day 2021: 10 inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru aka Chacha Nehru

Children's Day is celebrated on the 14th of November every year to raise awareness on various issues related to children including their education, child rights, abuse, etc. The day is in honour of the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2021 18:19 IST
jawaharlal nehru quotes

It is a fundamental rule of human life, that if the approach is good, the response is good.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children's Day, people all over the country pay their respects to the first Prime Minister of India and recall his teachings. It is celebrated on the 14th of November every year to raise awareness on various issues related to children including their education, child rights, abuse, etc. Children in school celebrate this day with a small programme including dance performances and motivational speeches. 

Here are 10 thought provoking quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru that everyone should recall on Children's Day.

India Tv - jawaharlal nehru quotes

Image Source : INDIATV

It is a fundamental rule of human life, that if the approach is good, the response is good.

India Tv - jawaharlal nehru quotes

Image Source : INDIATV

Children do not think of differences amongst themselves.

India Tv - jawaharlal nehru quotes

Image Source : INDIATV

The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the Knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare.

India Tv - jawaharlal nehru quotes

Image Source : INDIATV

Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up.

India Tv - jawaharlal nehru quotes

Image Source : INDIATV

What we really are matters more than what other people think of us.

India Tv - jawaharlal nehru quotes

Image Source : INDIATV

The only way to reform them (children) is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can't mend his ways.

India Tv - jawaharlal nehru quotes

Image Source : INDIATV

The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.

India Tv - jawaharlal nehru quotes

Image Source : INDIATV

There is perhaps nothing so bad and so dangerous in life as fear.

A very Happy Children's Day to everyone!

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News