Happy Children's Day 2021: 10 inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru aka Chacha Nehru

Follow us on It is a fundamental rule of human life, that if the approach is good, the response is good.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children's Day, people all over the country pay their respects to the first Prime Minister of India and recall his teachings. It is celebrated on the 14th of November every year to raise awareness on various issues related to children including their education, child rights, abuse, etc. Children in school celebrate this day with a small programme including dance performances and motivational speeches.

Here are 10 thought provoking quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru that everyone should recall on Children's Day.

Image Source : INDIATV Children do not think of differences amongst themselves.

Image Source : INDIATV The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the Knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare.

Image Source : INDIATV Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up.

Image Source : INDIATV What we really are matters more than what other people think of us.

Image Source : INDIATV The only way to reform them (children) is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can't mend his ways.

Image Source : INDIATV The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.

Image Source : INDIATV There is perhaps nothing so bad and so dangerous in life as fear.

A very Happy Children's Day to everyone!