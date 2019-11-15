40 Divya Heroes showcase awe-inspiring performances at 14th Divyang Talent & Fashion Show

Narayan Seva Sansthan’s divya heroes showcased their talent with calipers, wheelchairs, crutches, and artificial limbs at 14th Divyang Talent & Fashion Show. On Sunday, 40 performers suffering from severe medical conditions like autism, cerebral palsy and polio performed intriguing stunts, dance sequences and ramp walks for the second time in Mumbai and impressed the audience.

This one-day mega celebration in the heart of India’s Financial Capital - Mumbai inspired the viewers. The show received an overwhelming response from visitors. Showcasing talent and encouraging the feeling of pride among talented differently-abled who stand determined to transform their lives with support of Narayan Seva Sansthan was the sole of this event.

During the event, Senior Journalist Dr. Ved Pratap Vedik was awarded by Padma Shri from Kailash Manav Agarwal and Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan. Divya Heroes participated in four-round fashion show. There were different categories namely Crutch round, group dance round, wheelchair round and caliper round.

Jyoti Mastekar, a 29-year-old artist from Mumbai performed Lavani, a Marathi folk dance, during the 14th Divyang Talent Show. Jyoti grew up in the corridors of Mumbai's congested slum, with her one hand being shorter than the other one. She describes that people around her may have conservative thoughts towards her dancing, but she never allowed herself to bow down even in most difficult of circumstances.

Speaking on this occasion, Padma Shri Kailash Manav Agarwal said, “We invite every needy differently abled individual to join the free training of Tailoring, Mobile Repairing, Computer and Hardware coaching skills with possible placement. We are trying to infuse hope for these especially abled by providing them free corrective surgery, free artificial limbs, wheelchair while also recognizing talented Divyang Heroes.”

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “Our plan is to transform life of every differently abled by providing them ample opportunities to equip them with learning necessary skills, providing health support and also educating them to stand equal in the society.”

Narayan Seva Sansthan runs 1100 bedded hospital for specially abled where it conducts major surgeries free of cost to make them physically fit and on top of that, helps them in gaining skills into a specific stream under different vocational programs and helps them in finding employment too. Narayan Seva Sansthan has a skill center in its premises where training on tailoring work is provided.

