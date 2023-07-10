World Population Day 2023: Know date, theme, history, significance and other important details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about the date, theme, history and significance of World Population Day.

It is World Population Day on July 11. The day marks the importance of the global population and focuses on the urgent need to address the challenges posed by rapid population growth. Over the years, the day has become an important annual event for governments, non-governmental organisations, and individuals alike to raise awareness about population issues and take action.

History of World Population Day

World Population Day was established in 1989 by the United Nations to raise awareness about global population issues. The world population reached five billion on July 11, 1987, and that is why Dr KC Zachariah proposed the celebration of World Population Day. It was originally established as a way to focus attention on the urgency of population issues, such as poverty, environmental degradation, and inequality.

The Theme of World Population Day 2023

The theme of World Population Day 2023 is "Unleashing the Power of Gender Equality: Lifting the Voices of Women and Girls to Unlock Our World's Infinite Possibilities".

Significance of World Population Day

World Population Day serves as an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the many positive demographic changes that have occurred over the past decades. For instance, the world’s population has grown by more than a billion people since World Population Day was established in 1989. This has been accompanied by a reduction in the global fertility rate from 5 children per woman in 1989 to 2.5 children per woman today. Improvements in education levels have also been seen; the number of people with at least some secondary education has more than doubled since 1989.

The United Nations estimates that education and technology could help reduce global population growth by as much as 20% by the year 2050. As envisioned by Agenda Sustainable Goals 2030, the UN also aims to create a sustainable future for everyone.

In order to help achieve a sustainable future, we must work together to ensure everyone has access to quality education and technology. This includes providing access to basic services such as clean water and sanitation, as well as investing in educational opportunities for girls and young women. Technology can also play an important role in helping to reduce poverty and inequality; for example, advances in digital technologies have enabled people to access educational opportunities they may not have had before.

