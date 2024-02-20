World Day of Social Justice 2024: Date, theme, history and significance

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE All about World Day of Social Justice 2024

Every year on February 20, the world commemorates the World Day of Social Justice, a day designated by the United Nations to promote efforts towards achieving social justice for all. This observance serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address issues such as poverty, inequality, discrimination, and social exclusion, which continue to persist in societies worldwide. By addressing the root causes of inequality and working towards sustainable development, we can build societies where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the common good. As we celebrate World Day of Social Justice 2024, here is the date, theme, history, and significance of this global initiative.

World Day of Social Justice 2024: Date

The World Day of Social Justice falls annually on February 20. This date was chosen by the United Nations to highlight the importance of social justice in the global agenda and to promote concrete actions towards achieving equitable and inclusive societies.

World Day of Social Justice 2024: Theme

Each year, the United Nations selects a theme for the World Day of Social Justice to focus attention on specific challenges and opportunities related to social justice. The theme for 2024 is "Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances". The United Nations chose this theme to emphasise the importance of collaboration and partnership in addressing the world's challenges.

World Day of Social Justice 2024: History

The World Day of Social Justice has its roots in the commitment of the international community to promote social progress and improve living standards for all people. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed February 20 as the World Day of Social Justice, recognising that social justice is essential for peace, security, and prosperity. Since then, this day has served as an annual reminder of the global community's shared responsibility to tackle the root causes of poverty, inequality, and social exclusion.

World Day of Social Justice 2024: Significance

The World Day of Social Justice holds significant importance in today's world, where millions of people continue to face systemic barriers to their well-being and advancement. By raising awareness about issues such as poverty, unemployment, gender inequality, and access to education and healthcare, this observance mobilises governments, civil society organisations, and individuals to take concrete actions toward building more just and inclusive societies.

