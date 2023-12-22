When is Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023? Know the date, significance and celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023

Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi, holds significant religious importance among Hindus. This auspicious day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu, and devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and visit temples to seek blessings. It is believed that on Vaikuntha Ekadashi, the gates of Vaikuntha (the Lord's abode) open for the devotees. Celebrated in all the temples of Lord Vishnu, this festival is particularly prominent in South India, with the grandest celebrations taking place in Tirumala Tirupati temple.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date and Time

Vaikuntha Ekadashi starts: 08:16 AM on December 22, 2023

Vaikuntha Ekadashi ends: 07:11 AM on December 23, 2023

Puja time: 06;18 AM to 06:24 AM on December 24, 2023

Vaikuntha Ekadashi end moment: 06:24 AM on December 24, 2023

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Significance

Vaikuntha Ekadashi holds great religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism. It is a day purely dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to please him and seek his blessings. This Ekadashi is celebrated as a major festival in South India, where devotees visit temples, chant Vishnu Sahasranama and Shri Hari Stotram, and engage in various religious rituals to express their devotion. It is believed that those who observe the fast with utmost devotion and dedication are blessed by Lord Vishnu and attain liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Celebrations

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is joyously observed in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, and Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, marked by vibrant festivities. Devotees flock to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple during this auspicious time. In Tamil Nadu, the Parampada Vasal, the revered seventh gate to heaven in temples, opens on Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The recommended fasting period spans two consecutive days, with a nuanced approach: family-oriented devotees fast on the first day, while the second day's fasting is reserved for sanyasis, widows, and those pursuing liberation (moksha). Vaikuntha Ekadashi is not only a religious festival but also a cultural celebration that brings communities together in the spirit of devotion and spirituality.

