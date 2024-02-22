When is Magha Purnima 2024? Know date, significance, puja rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Magha Purnima 2024: Date, timings, rituals and more

Magha Purnima carries profound religious and spiritual importance within Hinduism. This year, it will be observed on Saturday, February 24, 2024. It is a day devoted to honouring Lord Vishnu and the Moon God, occurring monthly as the Full Moon Day. It is revered as a highly auspicious occasion for conducting various puja ceremonies. Additionally, devotees observe the Satyanarayan Vrat on this sacred day.

Magha Purnima 2024: Date and Timings

Magha Purnima 2024 Date: February 24, 2024

Purnima tithi begins: 03:33 PM on February 23, 2024

Purnima tithi ends: 05:49 PM on February 24, 2024

Puja muhurat: 03:26 PM to 04:51 PM on February 24, 2024

Magha Purnima 2024: Significance

Magha Purnima holds a unique significance in Hinduism. On the full moon day of the bright fortnight of every month, devotees observe fasting and worship Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, along with Mother Lakshmi. It is believed that by observing these rituals, individuals can achieve happiness and prosperity. Additionally, there is a custom of taking a holy dip in the Ganges and offering donations on this auspicious day.

Magha Purnima 2024: Puja Rituals

Wake up early and take a holy bath.

Offer Arghya, a mixture of black sesame seeds and kumkum in water, to the Sun God.

Lay out a cloth and place idols of Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi.

Present them with offerings including flowers, sesame seeds, barley seeds, sandalwood, and turmeric.

Light a ghee lamp, perform aarti, and recite Mantras and Satyanarayan Katha.

Provide special offerings to the deities, including the Tulsi plant.

Express prayers for happiness, prosperity, and wealth.

Distribute Prasad among others and partake in it yourself.

Magha Purnima 2024: Mantras