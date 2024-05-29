Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE When is Goa Statehood Day 2024? Know date, history, significance and more

Situated on the west coast of India, Goa is the smallest state by area and a renowned tourist destination, famous for its stunning beaches. Goa remained a Portuguese colony for over 450 years until its liberation by India in 1961. Initially, it was designated as a union territory along with Daman and Diu. However, in 1987, Goa was granted statehood, becoming the 25th state of the Indian Union.

Goa Statehood Day commemorates this significant event. As we prepare to celebrate the 37th anniversary of Goa’s statehood this year, here’s everything you need to know about the day, its history, and its significance.

Goa Statehood Day 2024: Date

Goa Statehood Day is observed annually on May 30th. In 2024, it falls on a Thursday, marking 37 years since Goa was granted statehood.

Goa Statehood Day 2024: History

The history of Goa’s journey to statehood is a fascinating tale of colonial legacy, liberation, and democratic evolution. Goa was under Portuguese rule for over 450 years, from 1510 until 1961. During this period, it developed a distinct cultural and architectural identity influenced by European and Indian traditions.

On December 19, 1961, the Indian armed forces conducted Operation Vijay, which resulted in the liberation of Goa, Daman, and Diu from Portuguese control, a day now celebrated as Goa Liberation Day. Following its liberation, Goa was incorporated into India as a Union Territory, along with Daman and Diu. It wasn't until May 30, 1987, that Goa was officially conferred statehood. The Goa, Daman and Diu Reorganisation Act, 1987, was passed by the Indian Parliament, separating Goa from Daman and Diu and elevating it to India's 25th state.

Goa Statehood Day 2024: Significance

This day is a time for celebration throughout Goa. Cultural events, music, dance, and a showcase of the state's unique cuisine come together to paint a vibrant picture of Goan heritage. It's also a day to remember the sacrifices made in the freedom struggle against Portuguese rule.

Goa Statehood Day 2024: Celebrations

Goa Statehood Day is marked by various events and activities across the state:

Official Ceremonies: The state government organizes official ceremonies, including flag hoisting, parades, and speeches by political leaders highlighting Goa’s achievements and future aspirations.

Cultural Programs: Various cultural events showcase Goa’s music, dance, and art. Traditional Goan performances, Konkani music, and folk dances like Dekhni and Fugdi are popular features.

Awards and Honors: On this day, the government and various organizations recognize individuals and groups for their contributions to the state’s development and cultural preservation.