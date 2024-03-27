Want to unleash your inner superpowers? Expert explains 7 ways to heal body and mind

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 7 ways to unleash your inner superpowers

We all know that we have a built-in immune system in our body, just like superheroes in movies, our body can fight off illnesses and injuries to keep us healthy. But guess what? Our minds are marvellous too! It has its own special abilities to help you feel better when things are not going so great. In this article, expert Anitha J., MPhil(Cli. Psy) Consultant Clinical Psychologist Niyama Digital Healthcare, explores how your mind and body work together to help you overcome challenges and feel your best.

The power of childhood:

Think back to when you were a kid. The way your parents and caregivers treated you back then has a big impact on how you feel about yourself and others now. If you had lots of love, support, and encouragement as a child, chances are you feel pretty good about yourself and have healthy relationships. But if you went through tough times like neglect or abuse, those experiences can still hurt you emotionally and affect your relationships as an adult. Understanding what happened in your past can help you heal and build better connections with others. And when it's your turn to be a grown-up, showing love, care, and being a positive role model can help kids grow up to be happy and confident adults.

Healing can start today:

Have you ever found yourself acting automatically, almost as if following a script ingrained in you since childhood? Eric Berne, psychiatrist and psychoanalyst known for developing Transactional Analysis (TA) said our early experiences shape how we act and think as adults. Sometimes, we keep doing things the same way, even if they're not good for us. But there is the good news; Berne said we can change those old scripts! By paying attention to what we are doing and thinking, we can start making better choices and feeling better about ourselves.

Healing with mindfulness:

This is one of the effective tools for being aware of the present. Mindfulness means paying close attention to what is happening right now without judging it. You notice your thoughts, feelings, sensations, and what is going on around you. Mindfulness can help heal old hurts by allowing us to be aware of our feelings and memories without judging them. When we focus on the present moment, we can better understand and cope with things from our past. By practising mindfulness, we can learn to be kinder to ourselves and let go of past pain, making room for more peace and happiness in our lives.

Forgiveness with Ho'oponopono:

Ho'oponopono is a Hawaiian practice focused on forgiveness and reconciliation. By repeating phrases like "I'm sorry, please forgive me, thank you, I love you," practitioners aim to release negative energy and promote healing. This technique emphasises taking responsibility for negative experiences, expressing remorse, and gratitude. Through Ho'oponopono, individuals seek inner peace, restore harmony within themselves and with others, and recognize the interconnectedness of all beings for personal growth and healing.

Breathe it out:

Using your breath to heal the past means focusing on your breathing to let go of old feelings and memories. By taking slow, deep breaths, you can calm your mind and body, making it easier to deal with past experiences. Breathing helps you relax and release emotions tied to the past, so you can feel better and move forward without carrying that burden. It's like clearing out old stuff to make room for new, positive feelings. Breathing exercises, like pranayama, can help you feel better. By controlling your breath, you can calm your mind and reduce stress.

Journaling and reflections:

Journaling and reflection are powerful tools for healing emotional wounds. Writing down your thoughts and feelings allows you to process and make sense of them. By reflecting on past experiences, you gain insights into your emotions and behaviours, helping you understand yourself better. This self-awareness can lead to healing as you let go of negative patterns and develop healthier coping mechanisms. Regular journaling and reflection can promote emotional healing and personal growth over time.

Finding support in others:

Social support has been linked to increased longevity and overall well-being. Research shows that people with strong social connections tend to live longer, healthier lives. Social support and connections play a crucial role in healing emotional wounds too. Having people who care about you and understand what you are going through can provide comfort and encouragement. By sharing your thoughts and feelings with others, you feel less alone and more understood, reducing feelings of isolation and sadness. Whether it's family, friends, or support groups, having a supportive network helps you feel valued and accepted, fostering emotional healing and resilience.

By understanding how your mind and body work together, you can take charge of your well-being and feel better every day. Whether it's through mindfulness, forgiveness, breathing exercises, journaling, or connecting with others, there are so many ways to nurture yourself and thrive. So go ahead, give them a try, and see how you can unlock your own superpowers for healing and happiness,

