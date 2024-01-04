Want to reduce face fat? Try THESE 5 yoga asanas

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga asanas to reduce face fat.

Face fat can be a major concern for many people. It can make us feel self-conscious and affect our overall confidence. While there are various ways to reduce face fat, such as diet and exercise, not everyone is aware of the benefits that yoga can offer. Yoga not only helps in toning and strengthening the body but also targets specific areas, including the face. In this article, we will discuss 5 yoga asanas that can help you reduce face fat and achieve a more defined and sculpted facial structure.

Simhasana (Lion Pose)

Simhasana, also known as the Lion Pose, is an effective yoga pose for reducing face fat. It targets the facial muscles, especially the cheeks and jawline.

To perform this pose, sit on your heels with your knees bent and feet apart.

Place your palms on your knees and spread your fingers wide.

Take a deep breath in and as you exhale, stick out your tongue and roar like a lion.

At the same time, open your eyes wide and contract your facial muscles.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and then relax. Repeat this 5-10 times for best results.

Jalandhara Bandha (Chin Lock)

Jalandhara Bandha is a powerful technique that involves locking the chin against the chest while holding the breath. This asana creates tension in the facial muscles, which helps in reducing facial fat.

To perform this pose, sit in a comfortable cross-legged position or on your heels.

Inhale deeply and as you exhale, slowly lower your chin towards your chest while keeping your shoulders relaxed.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and then release.

Repeat this 5-10 times to see noticeable changes in your face shape.

Fish Pose (Matsyasana)

Fish Pose is another great yoga asana for targeting face fat and toning the jawline. It also helps in improving posture, which can make the face appear slimmer.

To perform this pose, lie on your back with your legs straight and arms by your side.

Place your hands under your hips, palms facing down.

Inhale and lift your head and chest off the ground while arching your back.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and then release.

Repeat this 5-10 times for best results.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Sarvangasana, also known as Shoulder Stand, is a full-body yoga pose that has numerous benefits, including reducing face fat. This pose helps in stimulating the thyroid gland, which is responsible for regulating metabolism and controlling weight gain.

To perform this pose, lie on your back with your arms by your side.

Inhale deeply as you lift your legs off the ground and bring them towards your head.

Support your lower back with your hands and hold this pose for a few seconds.

Slowly release and repeat 5-10 times to see a slimmer face.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana, or Cobra Pose, is a great yoga asana for strengthening the facial muscles and reducing face fat. It also improves blood circulation to the face, giving it a radiant and healthy glow.

To perform this pose, lie on your stomach with your toes flat on the ground.

Place your palms under your shoulders and slowly lift your head, chest, and abdomen off the ground while keeping your arms straight.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and then release.

Repeat 5-10 times for best results.

Apart from these specific yoga poses, incorporating a regular yoga practice can also help in reducing overall body fat, which in turn can lead to a slimmer face. Yoga helps in improving metabolism, reducing stress, and promoting overall well-being, which can contribute to weight loss and achieving a more defined facial structure.

