Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Know the vegan alternative to your favorite foods

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK vegan diet does not include any kind of dairy product

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 36 this morning. Wishes have been pouring from all corners of the world. Fans are even wishing the cricketer to equal Sachin's 49 ODI century record as the Indian team will take on South Africa today in Kolkata. Being one of the most fittest cricketers in the world, Virat Kohli set an example in front of the world when he turned vegan. Time and again Kohli also keeps bursting with several myths about vegan food.

When it comes to food, no one can keep Indians away from cheese, butter, ghee, and chicken. If you do not eat chicken or meat, you will find many options in Indian food. However, if you want to follow a vegan diet, it may be a little difficult because a vegan diet does not include all the things that are extracted from animals, which also includes dairy products. So let's find out what could be the vegan alternative to your favorite food.

Also Read: Oolong tea boon for diabetes patients: Know about its other benefits

What can be an alternative to milk?

Most of us have been drinking milk since childhood, but many types of milk alternatives have also been available to us since childhood. Have you ever heard about coconut and soy milk? Coconut milk is used to enhance the taste of many Indian dishes. Apart from this, you can also use almond milk as an alternative to milk.

What to eat instead of mutton?

Indian cuisine includes many delicious dishes like mutton curry, chicken kebab, and biryani. Not only are they rich in taste, but they also contain many nutrients like protein and fiber. If you want to remove meat from your diet by following a vegan diet, then you can include Kathal or Soya Chaap in its place. Both these things not only look like meat, but the taste is also very similar. Especially since it contains as many nutrients as meat.

Is there an alternative to curd?

Have you tried vegan yogurt yet? If not, it's time to try it. All you have to do is use almonds, peanuts, or rice instead of cow or buffalo milk. If you want, Kadhi, Lassi, Buttermilk, and many more can be prepared from it.

What to eat instead of cheese?

As you know that vegan diet does not include any kind of dairy product, hence cheese also cannot be included in vegan food. But you will get the option of cheese in almost every city in the country. Yes, we are talking about tofu. Tofu is made from soy, which is rich in protein. Besides, its taste is also quite similar to that of cheese.

What can be eaten instead of fish?

Fish is an important food in many states of India because it is easily available in these areas and many types of nutrients are also found in it. Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, which benefit health in many ways. If you are looking for a vegan alternative to fish, you can include chickpeas and kidney beans in your diet. Both these things are easily available across the country and they also contain Omega-3 fatty acids.

Read More Lifestyle News