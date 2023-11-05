Oolong tea boon for diabetes patients: Know about its other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Oolong tea is a boon for diabetes patients

In many countries of the world including India, most people start their day with tea. Some people start their day with green tea while others like black tea. There are some people who like to drink tea with milk. Tea is a popular hot drink in India, which is also served to guests with snacks and biscuits. You might have heard of many teas including black tea, green tea, herbal tea, and chamomile tea, but have you ever heard of or sipped Oolong tea? If not, then today we will tell you about the many amazing benefits of this healthy tea.

Green tea is made from fresh tea leaves, which do not go through the process of oxidation. This is a chemical reaction, which starts when the leaves come in contact with air. It is responsible for giving color and taste to different types of tea. Whereas black tea is made when the leaves are completely crushed to increase oxidation. Whereas Oolong tea is made when the leaves are thoroughly dried in the sun. Oolong tea is a boon for diabetes patients. But it also has several other benefits.

Know about the benefits of oolong tea:

Nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, K, Calcium, Manganese, copper-carotene, Selenium, Potassium, and Anti-oxidants are found in Oolong tea.

These nutrients help in reducing weight, improving heart health, and keeping the teeth and bones strong.

Drinking this tea also reduces weight. If you include this in your daily routine, fat will start melting.

By drinking oolong tea, the spots and blemishes on the face also start disappearing.

At the same time, drinking oolong tea regularly keeps diabetes 2 under control. This tea also reduces your stress and keeps you mentally healthy.

