Total Solar Eclipse 2024: List of countries and cities that will witness 'Surya Grahan'

The year 2024 is set to bring a spectacular celestial event - a total solar eclipse. On April 8, 2024, the moon will pass between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow and blocking out the sun's rays. This phenomenon, known as a 'surya grahan' in some cultures, is a rare and awe-inspiring experience that has captured the attention of people all around the world.

But not everyone will be lucky enough to witness this event. The path of totality, where the total solar eclipse can be seen in its full glory, will only pass through a select few countries and cities. It won't be visible in India; however, the eclipse will happen between 9.12 PM IST on April 8 and 2.22 AM IST on April 9. So if you are planning on witnessing this once-in-a-lifetime event, here's a list of countries and cities that will be in the path of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Mexico

The total solar eclipse will first be visible in Mexico, starting from the state of Sinaloa on the Pacific coast and then moving eastward through Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, and San Luis Potosi. The capital city, Mexico City, will also be in the path of totality.

United States

After Mexico, the total solar eclipse will cross over into the United States, making its first landfall in Texas before travelling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, according to the NASA report. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse.

Canada

The northernmost point of the 2024 total solar eclipse will be in Canada. The eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. The eclipse will exit continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 p.m. NDT, as per NASA.

Apart from the US, Mexico and Canada, a few parts of other countries like the Caribbean, Colombia, Venezuela, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal and Ireland will also witness a partial solar eclipse, as per the Sky report.

It's important to note that even if your city or country is not in the path of totality, you can still witness a partial eclipse or you can watch the celestial event online. However, the experience of a total solar eclipse is truly one-of-a-kind and should not be missed if you have the opportunity. Remember, after this total solar eclipse, the next solar eclipse will be visible on August 23, 2044, according to NASA.

