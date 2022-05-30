SPIC MACAY 'Anubhav 4' Day 1: Tripura Deputy CM Vishnu Dev Varma encourages to carry forward rich heritage

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SPICMACAY Hindustani vocalist Begum Parween Sultana performing for the inauguration of SPIC MACAY hybrid convention Anubhav4.

Day 1 of SPIC MACAYs ANUBHAV 4 Convention saw eminent personalities lining up to celebrate the rich heritage of our country. On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Vishnu Dev Varma shared his joy in joining the convention and appreciated the indefatigable spirit to carry on the legacy of our rich heritage. The inaugural concert of Anubhav 4.0 was also graced by Padma Bhushan Begum Parveen Sultana, of the Patiala Gharana (Hindustani Vocal). With a number of students joining virtually from across the country and abroad, the inauguration ceremony culminated with a message by Dr Karan Singh (former Minister of Tourism & Civil Aviation).

Apart from them, Vice Chancellors and Registrars from various institutions like REVA University, IIT Dharwad, Indira Gandhi College, Tamil Nadu and, ASLA, Alliance University and Vijaybhoomi University, Karjat joined the inauguration ceremony.

This year, SPIC MACAY is organizing the 4th edition of its online convention- ANUBHAV' 4, which is being conducted in a hybrid form this year. The event begins on 29th May and will continue till 4th June 2022, celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - 75 years of India's Independence and is dedicated to Late Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma, the santoor maestro who passed away recently.

Since the beginning, the Society (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) has been striving to enrich the quality of formal education among adolescents and youth by raising awareness about various aspects of Indian heritage and motivating young minds to imbibe the values contained therein.