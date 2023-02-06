Rose day 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp photos to share with your partner

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Rose day wishes, quotes and messages

Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine's Week on February 7. Lovers across the world will be looking the make this day special for their partners and gifting flowers is one way to do it right. On the occasion of Rose Day, we bring you some special and lovely wishes, quotes and messages to share with your partner.

Quotes on Rose Day:

Our love is a love that has never faded over the years, a love that removes all fears, a love that will always bloom like a rose everywhere. This is our passion. My sunshine, have a wonderful Rose Day!

No bird can dance like a peacock, no flower is as lovely as a rose, and no woman is as lovely as my girlfriend. Happy Rose Day, sweetheart!

Roses are one way I know how to express how precious you are to me. Greetings, my rose!

I'm sending you roses in a rainbow of colours to let you know how much you make me happier every day. Happy Rose Day, sweetheart!

The rose of my life is you! Cheers to Rose Day!

A beautiful day is made up of 24 hours, a beautiful week of 7 days, a beautiful year of 52 weeks, and having a person like you makes my life beautiful. Have a wonderful Rose Day!

Instead of a flower, I'm sending you a rose plant because I want you to be in my life forever and ever, just like this plant. Happy Rose Day!

As soon as I see you, my heart starts to beat faster, and my eyes stop twitching. You are God's most beautiful creation. Cheers to Rose Day!

I hope your life is filled with rose-like beauty and essence. My Love, Happy Rose Day!

Roses can never go out of style, just like my love toward you. Greetings on Rose Day!

Rose day messages

You are the most precious gem in my life. Happy Rose Day!

Cheers to eternal love and happiness. Happy Rose Day!

Happy rose day to someone whose heart is as beautiful as her!

Roses can be red, yellow, white, and more different colours, but you are my one and only. Happy Rose day, love.

Your soul is as beautiful as a rose, and I love you immensely. Happy Rose Day to my rose!

Having you in my life is indeed a blessing. Happy Rose Day. May we remain together, forever.

I can be around the whole world but still, look for only you. Thanks for being mine. Happy rose day.

Beauty and ugliness are the two different aspects of the same coin. You can never find beautiful roses without thrones in them.

Happy rose day, the love of my life. Like the moon embraces the sun, let me protect you all my life.

WhatsApp images and status for Rose day:

