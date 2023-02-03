Rose Day 2023: Make your Valentine feel special by giving roses according to their zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Rose Day 2023: Gives roses according to zodiac signs

Rose Day 2023: Valentine's week will be beginning on 7th February with Rose Day. With this, love has started dissolving in the air. The desires and dreams of love have started blooming and smelling like roses in the hearts of lovers. In such a situation, there will also be an exchange of roses between lovers on the occasion of Rose Day. Those whose lovers are angry will also be tried to pacify them by giving roses today and those whose love is full will give roses to their lover to increase the fragrance of love in their relationship. If you also want to give a rose to someone special, then let us know this Valentine's Day, according to the zodiac sign, you should express your love by giving a rose to your lover.

This year a very auspicious coincidence is happening on Valentine's Day. According to wise, this day is Friday, whose lord is Venus, the factor of love. The icing on the cake is that Venus will be in its own Nakshatra Purvashadha. With this Venus will prevail and those who love can get the support of love. On this rose day, it will be auspicious to give roses to your partner according to their zodiac sign. Due to this, there can be a rain of love in your life. Let us know which roses will enhance the romance in your relationship.

Aries

The color of Mars, the lord of Aries, is red and the Aries people are very energetic. They like the bright red color very much. If your lover is also of Aries, then express your love by giving them red roses. You can give them romantic cards with roses. The color of love will be deeper.

Taurus

The people of Venus, the lord of Taurus, are very romantic and serious. They like simplicity with love. If you want to increase the fragrance of your love in the heart of your lover of this zodiac, then it would be very good to gift him a pink rose. If you gift her a dress or an item of makeup along with roses, it will work like icing on the cake.

Gemini

Mercury is the lord of Gemini and people of this zodiac are lost in thoughts but romantic. They give great importance to intelligence and art. In such a situation, if your lover is of Gemini, then give him white roses along with red. This will give a feeling of simplicity in your love, which is very pleasing to the people of this zodiac. You can also give them a book of romantic stories as a gift.

Cancer

The white rose represents true love and honesty of heart which is very pleasing to Cancerians. White color is also a symbol of peace, so you can tell your heart by giving a white rose to the people of Cancer.

Leo

This year, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, gifting orange or blue roses to Leo lovers will be very effective. Sun, the lord of Leo, is currently with Saturn. That's why these days the impact of colored roses will also be seen more.

Virgo

The lord of Virgo is Mercury. In such a situation, to add a touch of romance to love life, you should give red roses to your lover. But only one rose will not work, if the blue rose is also found then give it to your lover along with the red rose.

Libra

People of the Libra zodiac look at life in a very balanced way. They neither like it too spicy nor too mild. By the way, on the occasion of Rose Day this year, the lord of the Libra zodiac Venus is with Mars. In such a situation, there will be a lot of enthusiasm and excitement in the matter of love. To express love to them, you can give them a pink rose which shows the balance in love. You can give her a dress with roses. A pink and white dress will suit her very much.

Scorpio

If you want to express love in front of the Scorpio sign of Mars, then you can gift them red roses on the occasion of Rose Day. Mars is currently in Sagittarius with Venus. In such a situation, love can also be expressed by giving yellow roses to the people of Scorpio. You can also give any electrical equipment to express love to them.

Sagittarius

The ruling planet of Sagittarius is Jupiter. On the occasion of Rose Day, it would be best to give an orange or yellow rose to the people of this zodiac sign of fire element. People of Sagittarius are considered very romantic in the matter of love but they do not like to show off. They give great importance to simplicity and civilization. That's why if you want to express your love for the first time, then you can give them yellow roses. If you have gone ahead in the journey of love, then you can strengthen the relationship of love by giving an orange rose.

Capricorn

Saturn is the lord of Capricorn. If you want to express love to the people of this zodiac, then you can gift red roses. Actually, these zodiac signs owned by Shani have a deep attachment to traditions. By the way, if you want, you can also give blue roses to them along with red roses. By the way, if you gift any old thing or memories associated with them along with roses, then seeing the happiness on their faces, you can consider your Rose Day successful.

Aquarius

Purple-colored rose is a very different colored and unique rose. It is not easily available and its color is different from other roses. According to astrology, the people of Aquarius like the purple rose very much because it is considered a symbol of love at first sight. Apart from this, people of these zodiac signs also like white roses.

Pisces

The lord of Pisces is Jupiter. Guru loves yellow color. People of this zodiac also like yellow very much. People of this zodiac have the quality of walking with tradition and simplicity. At this time, the yellow color is also favorable according to spring. In such a situation, if you gift them a yellow rose and a yellow dress along with it, then Rose Day can become memorable. It will be even better if you take your lover to the temple on Rose Day.

