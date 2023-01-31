Pocket friendly date ideas for college students looking to woo their partners

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Going on a date made easier with these ideas

Dating is the most important aspect of a romantic relationship. It helps people connect, make them go out of their comfort zone and brings them closer to their partners. Sometimes, dating may seem like a task when you are living on a budget and don't have the money to splurge on lavish set-ups or expensive dinners.

Going out of your way to spend money on dates can be an issue when you or your partner are in the non-committal phase. Separately, dating can be difficult for college students who are already living modest lives. But, that should not be the case as skipping dating is letting go of one of the most special aspects of your budding relationship. Here are some date ideas that are easy on the pocket and will still be special for your loved one. You just need to know that what you are doing is right and something that your partner will enjoy.

An ice cream date

Most of us love ice-creams. They are not expensive, tantalize our taste buds and are easy on the pocket. The trick here is to know which ice-cream flavor your partner likes and find the best place in town that offers it. The journey of finding the best ice-cream will let you connect with your special someone.

Open mic night

A comedy open mic night can help you discover your partner's sense of humour. This information will help you get closer and establish a good bond with your partner. Open mic nights are organised regularly and can be accessed without money or at a very modest price.

A local sporting event

This can be a tricky one but if your partner loves sports, buy tickets to a local sporting event and head out for some fun time. This will also help you gauge your partner's competitiveness and overall nature.

Visit a bookstore

There's nothing more intimate than going to a local bookstore and discovering your partner's taste and intellect. Visiting a bookstore will bring you closer to your romantic relationship and it is the best place to have deep and intellectual discussions, which can be a hook in your relationship later on.

Attend a concert

Conecrt tickets are not very expensive and can turn out to be a wholesome experience for both you and your partner. The key here is to know what kind of taste your partner has in music before asking them out on this particular date.

